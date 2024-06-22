Man found dead in East Farmingdale, investigation underway for homicide

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead on the side of a road in East Farmingdale on Saturday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Juan Carlos Diaz Geronimo, 48, was found on Garity Place at around 1:35 a.m.

Police determined that he had been strangled and have ruled the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at (631) 852-6392. Anonymous tips may be made a 1-800-220-TIPS or via www.P3Tips.com.

You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if your tip results in an arrest.

