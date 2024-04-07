Man found dead in custody in Santa Clara County Jail

(KRON) – A man was found dead in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail on Saturday, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Santa Clara County Main Jail deputies located an unresponsive 27-year-old man in his assigned cell at 4:13 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, medical staff and the deputies rendered aid and administered CRP to the man. The San Jose Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services arrived at 4:27 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the decedent was housed alone during the incident. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation concluded there was no evidence of foul play leading to the death.

The man was booked into the county main jail for attempted robbery, attempted burglary and vandalism on Oct. 10, 2023.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office. will determine the cause and manner of death. The decedent’s name is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

