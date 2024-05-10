Man found dead in car in Allston, homicide detectives on scene
A man was found dead inside a car in Allston on Friday morning, police said.
At 8:22 a.m., police received a call from a local towing business on Emery Road reporting a dead man inside a car.
It was immediately unclear if foul play is suspected.
Homicide detectives are on scene, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
