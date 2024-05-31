Man found dead in burning car in Goodyear

A man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in Goodyear on Friday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the sheriff's department said they responded to the area near 143rd Avenue and Indian Springs/ Baseline Road around 7 a.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire. Once detectives were on the scene, they found a body inside.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon. Detectives said they are investigating what led up to the incident.

