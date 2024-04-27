Man found dead on burning boat in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was found dead on a burning boat in Brooklyn Saturday morning, authorities said.

The boat caught fire while parked on a trailer in a parking lot at 253 Conover St. in Red Hook just before 5 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found the man unconscious on the boat after extinguishing the flames, police said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire marshals are investigating the blaze.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

