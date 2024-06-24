Man found dead at bottom of ravine in Cascade Park: Elyria police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police are investigating after an elderly man was found dead in Cascade Park on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Washington Avenue around 4:30 p.m. to search for a missing man in the area, according to the Elyria Police Department.

During the investigation, officers found the body of the 71-year-old man at the bottom of a steep ravine, near the riverbank in the park.

Elyria firefighters helped with the recovery due to the treacherous landscape in that area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through a preliminary investigation, Elyria police officials believe the man died from falling off the cliff.

Investigators say it appears accidental, but the official cause of death is pending results from the Lorain County Coroner’s Office.

His identity isn’t being released at this time, according to Elyria police.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

