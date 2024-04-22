Man found dead on Bay Street in Rochester; homicide investigation launched

The Rochester Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a 45-year-old man was found dead on Bay Street.

The unidentified victim was discovered by the roadside by a motorist driving on the road, police said. It is believe the man was killed about 3:20 a.m. Monday, police said.

The cause of death has not been released.

The police department’s Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, said Rochester police Capt. Adam Radens.

