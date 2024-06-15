Man found dead in Augusta Dollar General parking lot

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after a deceased man was found in the parking lot of a Dollar General.

Authorities say on Saturday at approximately 4:44 am, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr in reference to a suspicion situation.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a deceased male with injuries that appeared to be from multiple blunt force trauma.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:45 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

