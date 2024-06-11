Man formally charged after alleged assault, shots fired in Harrison Township

A man accused in an assault and shots fired incident in Harrison Township has been indicted.

On Monday, a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Jayzon Wagner, 22, on charges including improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, and tampering with evidence.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Wagner allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun in the 1900 block of Gant Drive on May 28.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and found the victim and multiple shell casings.

They learned that during the reported assault, Wagner allegedly fired shots and then left the scene.

Soon after, deputies discovered several rounds hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom and two rounds were found in the child’s room. At the time of the incident, a child and two adults were sleeping in these rooms. No one was hit by the gunfire.

On May 31, deputies found Wagner’s car near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Wagner led deputies on a short pursuit, but crashed into a parked vehicle and took off on foot.

Deputies located Wagner in a nearby apartment and arrested him.

Jail records indicate that Wagner remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.