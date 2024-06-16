Man forced to clear damage from overnight Germantown car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many people celebrate and honor the special men in their lives for Father’s Day, one Mid-South man is spending the holiday cleaning up his front yard after a car crashed into it overnight.

“It’s an unfortunate Father’s Day, but we’ll deal with it,” homeowner Monroe Edwards said. “Since we’ve been here, we’ve never seen anything like this.”

Sunday morning, Edwards was hard at work tending to his front yard but not by choice.

He told WREG overnight that he received a strange call about an accident near his family home on Riverdale Road near Neshoba Road.

“She says, ‘Oh, there was an accident over at our house and a tree fell and there’s oil all over the driveway,” Edwards said.

However, he was not expecting what he saw when he arrived at the house.

This video shared with WREG showed the aftermath of a car crash that resulted from an attempted traffic stop:

Germantown Police said that around 1:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Dodge Charger on Poplar Avenue for a traffic violation.

Police did not say what the traffic violation was, but they said the driver sped away from officers.

There were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness told WREG that the driver sped through an intersection, lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped a tree and then crashed into another one – uprooting it from the ground.

“By the time he had got outside, the car had already crashed, people were taking off and there were police cars all up and down the street,” Edwards said. “Collierville, Germantown, helicopter here, K-9 here and they didn’t catch anybody. They got away.”

Police say the driver got away before officers arrived, leading to an extensive search of the area.

The suspect was not found.

Edwards said he planned to rent out the home, but now that has been pushed back due to the mess he’s left to clean up.

“I don’t think the bark is going to grow back. So, I’m probably going to have to cut this tree down,” Edwards said. “It’s going to add to the list of things I have to do and I already have enough to do.”

At this time, there have been no reported arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

