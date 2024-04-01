Man flown to hospital after Payne Springs 2-vehicle crash

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Payne Springs Fire Rescue said that one man was flown to a hospital in Tyler after he was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Gun Barrel City Fire Department responds to motorcycle, home fire

PSFR responded to reports of a crash at the Enchanted Oaks curve in Texas State Highway 198 at 12:10 p.m. When they arrived at the scene they found a man unconscious inside a vehicle on its side.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Photo courtesy of Payne Springs Fire Rescue.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told PSFR that they helped the vehicles driver from the car before the driver fled. The unconscious man was removed through the front windshield and flown to a hospital in Tyler, according to PSFR.

The second vehicle’s driver was reportedly unharmed and refused treatment.

PSFR said that 198 is now back open to traffic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.