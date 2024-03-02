Man flown to hospital after jumping from window in California apartment fire; 35 residents displaced

A man was flown to a local hospital after jumping from a window when a fire broke out in California Borough.

Crews responded to California Manor along Second Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Check back for updates on 11 at 11.

Fire officials told Channel 11 that firefighters were in the room when the man jumped out, but the smoke was too thick and they couldn’t hear him.

A firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with breathing trouble.

In total, 35 residents are displaced after the fire.

