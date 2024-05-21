Man flown to hospital after going off road, crashing in Harmony Twp.

May 20—A man suffered serious injuries and was flown to the hospital after his car went off the road in Harmony Twp. Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Springfield Post, at around 3;22 P.M., Shane C. Miller, 54, of London, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus north on Newlove Road south of U.S. 40.

The car went off the right side of the road and crashed into a utility pole, a stump and a tree, OSHP said.

CareFlight was called to the scene and flew Miller to Miami Valley Hospital.

In addition to CareFlight, the highway patrol was joined on scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Springfield Twp. EMS and Shield Towing.