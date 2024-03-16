Man flees scene after failed crash-and-grab burglary on Near North Side

CHICAGO — Police say a business on the Near North Side was damaged early Saturday morning after an attempted crash-and-grab burglary.

The attempted burglary unfolded in the early morning hours at the Dior store in the 900 block of North Rush Street.

According to Chicago police, just before 4 a.m., a man allegedly crashed a Jeep into the front doors of the store. Police say he then got out of the vehicle and tried to get inside the store.

Officers said he was unsuccessful and fled the scene.

Police were not able to provide a description of the person responsible and said an investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information on the early-morning robbery attempt is asked to contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.

