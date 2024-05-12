Man was fleeing police when he caused fatal crash in Pompano, sheriff’s office says

A Hallandale man faces criminal charges related to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach Friday night that left a woman dead.

A preliminary investigation concluded that shortly after 11 p.m. Friday night, Jamari Peacock, 22, of Hallandale Beach, was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger sedan while being pursued by the Hallandale Beach Police Department in reference to an armed carjacking which just occurred in their jurisdiction, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office release.

The Dodge Charger was traveling north on I-95 and “proceeded to exit at West Copans Road and was preparing to make a left turn to go westbound, on a steady red light,” the release said.

Patricia Schmelz was driving a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling east in the center lane of West Copans Road, approaching the off-ramp for I-95 North, the release said.

According to investigators, “the Hyundai proceeded through the steady green light and through the intersection. After running the red light, the Dodge Charger proceeded into the path of the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to collide with the driver’s side of the Dodge Charge in a T-bone style collision,” the release said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took Schmelz to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Detectives said there were six occupants in the Dodge Charger, who were all detained by both Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Hallandale Beach police officers.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department will be filing any and all criminal charges to Peacock and any occupants, the release said.

Investigators found “excessive speed, along with fleeing and eluding law enforcement,” were contributing factors to the crash,” the release said.

The investigation into the crash continues, officials said.