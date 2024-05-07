Man fled traffic stop, killed 6-year-old in crash, police say. He’s jailed in Broward

A 6-year-old girl was killed in Broward after a man crashed into the car she was traveling in while trying to flee from a traffic stop over the weekend, police say.

Chevon Dalton Graham, 26, was arrested in the early morning hours of Monday. He’s facing charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, an officer attempted to pull over a 2023 white Mercedes for a tinted windows near the 8500 block of West Sample Road in Coral Springs. When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, the car “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report.

The police officer, the report says, shut off his emergency lights and siren as required by the department’s policy.

Moments later, the Mercedes collided with a gray 2018 Chevrolet Traverse at a nearby intersection. The 6-year-old girl, who was in a car seat in the Traverse, was “ejected” from the SUV, according to the report.

The girl landed between a tree and a dumpster, the report says. She later died at Broward Health Medical Center.

When police and fire rescue responded to the crash, they identified the driver of the Mercedes as Graham, according to the report. Three people inside the car were taken to Broward Health North with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s currently unclear how fast the Mercedes was going at the time of the collision, though court records show Graham had previously received several tickets for speeding.

In 2022, his license was suspended, according to a case filed in Broward court. He’s being held at the North Broward Bureau with his bond set at more than $200,000.

Coral Springs police’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Xavier Reinoso at 954-346-1269 or by email at xreinoso@coralsprings.gov.