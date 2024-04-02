Man fires 10 shots into Jack in the Box, later opens fire at Whataburger, TX cops say

A man and woman have been arrested following brazen shootings at Jack in the Box and Whataburger restaurants, Texas authorities say.

The arrests of Faith Bailey and Christian Nwabuisi came weeks after the second of the two shootings, which happened March 9 at a Whataburger in Houston, according to a statement of probable cause.

Police said Bailey went inside the restaurant to pick up an order and was seen in surveillance footage talking to workers “while waving the cup around.” She left the store but returned 30 seconds later with Nwabuisi.

As Nwabuisi and Bailey began arguing with the restaurant’s manager and other workers, Nwabuisi is seen pulling “his gun from his waistband” to intimidate the employees, police said.

Nwabuisi eventually fired multiple shots at the workers, shattering the restaurant’s glass door and striking the manager in the chest, according to the court records. He and Bailey then fled in a silver Chevy Malibu.

Officers collected “one fired bullet, six bullet fragments and nine fired ... 9mm shell casings” from the scene, police said.

Because Bailey had picked up the food order through the Whataburger app that includes her personal information in her account, officers were able to identify her, according to the court records.

Investigators used Bailey’s license plate data to connect her and Nwabuisi to a shooting at a Jack in the Box in Houston two months prior, police said.

Police said that on Jan. 27, they were shouting at Jack in the Box staff while at the drive-thru window.

As Bailey shouted obscenities at the workers and threw objects at them, Nwabuisi fired 10 shots toward the employees, police said. It’s unclear if any were struck in the gunfire.

Bailey and Nwabuisi were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the court records.

