Man, who fired multiple shots near Fort Worth apartment, arrested after standoff

A man, who reportedly fired his weapon multiple times into the air and made suicidal threats, was arrested Saturday morning after a standoff with Fort Worth police, according to authorities.

At around 11:13 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6200 block of Coldwater Canyon Road in response to reports about multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, police confirmed that a man at the home was firing an automatic weapon into the air and towards nearby apartments.

Upon seeing the officers, the man went back into the home and refused to come out, according to police.

He then began damaging the inside of the home and continued to fire his weapon, police said.

Police also received reports that the man had made threats of suicide to a relative.

SWAT officers apprehended the suspect without further incident, according to police.