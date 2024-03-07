Man who fired guns while under New Mexico’s red flag law may get his guns back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Ortiz was ordered by the court last November not to have any guns under the state’s red flag laws but days later, police arrested him with guns after he was accused of firing shots on Central. Now, it looks like he will be getting his guns back.

Police confronted Ortiz in November 2023 on Juan Tabo and Central over reports of him shooting off his gun. Ortiz had an Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order against him under the state’s red flag law when he fired his gun while wearing body armor.

In this year’s legislative session, state representative Joy Garratt pushed to expand the state’s red flag law which has been in effect since 2020. It would have authorized police and health care professionals to petition a judge for an order to seize guns from a person deemed a danger to themselves or others. It would have also expedited the process for granting those orders. House Bill 27 never made it to a vote on the House floor.

The Albuquerque Police Department says Ortiz refused to meet with detectives after he was told over the phone the red flag order was in place. One of the charges Ortiz faced was a felony, battery on a peace officer, and if he had been convicted of that felony, he would have been legally barred from owning guns. Instead, he pled guilty to a misdemeanor of attempted battery on a peace officer.

Ortiz faces one year in jail and then probation. A sentencing date has not been set. His red flag order runs out in December.

