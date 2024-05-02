Man fired ‘deliberate, intentional shots’ at Wichita cops. He’s going to prison

A Wichita man shot by police during a five-hour stand-off with SWAT officers in summer 2022 has been sentenced to three years in prison, a Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesman said.

Authorities have said Travis B. Davis, 40, fired “deliberate, intentional shots” at Wichita officers and police vehicles from a backyard shed on family-owned property in the 400 block of west 45th Street North after barricading himself there on Aug. 7, 2022. The standoff followed a pair of domestic disturbances where Davis reportedly threatened a relative with a gun and used an ax to damage car windows, police have said.

Police fired back and struck Davis once in the torso after he became erratic and increasingly threatening hours into failed negotiations seeking his peaceful surrender. Police have said Davis was uncooperative, refused to drop his gun and shouted about shooting officers even after authorities tried less-lethal means, including a beanbag round and a police dog, to subdue him.

Davis was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail after a Wichita hospital treated him for critical injuries.

Davis pleaded guilty in April 2023 to counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal threat, court records show.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County District Judge Chrystal Krier handed down sentences ranging from six months to three years on the counts, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

She denied a defense request for probation that, in written form, characterized Davis as a drug addict plagued with psychosis who deserved a non-prison sentence because he felt remorse, accepted full responsibility for his crimes and had a welding job waiting for him that would help expedite payment of any restitution ordered.

“Judge Krier followed the plea agreement and ordered the sentences to run concurrently for a total of 36 months and 24 months of post release,” Dillon said.

“She also suggested Davis receive mental health counseling while he’s in the Kansas Department of Corrections,” he said.

Davis will receive credit toward his three-year sentence for the time he has already served in jail waiting for his case to resolve. He’s been in jail since September 2022.

Travis B. Davis, 39, pleaded guilty to charges for shooting at Wichita police officers and vehicles during an Aug. 7, 2022, standoff.

Wichita man sped 50 mph over limit downtown and killed teen. He’s going to prison

Self defense or murder? Jury delivers verdict in killings at Old Town parking garage

’A life that had meaning’: Mom of teen shot last fall sees his friend sentenced to prison