Man finds winning $1 million lottery ticket in stack of losing tickets in living room

A South Carolina man said he discovered he had won $1 million after looking through an old stash of lottery tickets.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Midlands resident purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket from a Food Lion in Columbia in mid-January.

The man didn't check to see if he won until more than a month later. It was on his living room table alongside several other tickets.

"I didn't believe it," the man told lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 42, 49, 54, and 13, which was the Megaball number.

"The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn, but missed the Megaball® number to win $1 million," officials noted.

What does the winner plan to do with the $1 million?

The man has decided to wait to blow his new fortune. He plans to save the winnings for when he and his wife retire. In the meantime, he said he will continue to play the lottery.

"I'll still play from time to time," he added.

However, according to the press release, his wife will not allow him to wait too long to check his tickets this time around.

The chance of winning $1 million in the Mega Millions game is 1 in 12,607,306.

The grocery store where he bought the ticket received $10,000.

A similar scenario happened to an Ohio man earlier this year. The man, identified as "Michael from Medina," said he found his winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket in an old stash, WKYC reported. He made the discovery in the nick of time—26 days before it expired.

“I couldn’t believe it, just one of those things you don’t think is real,” he said at the time.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

