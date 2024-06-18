Man finds stranger in his living room. Here’s what happened next, Olympia police say

A 66-year-old man was startled earlier this month after he entered the living room of his residence and found an unknown man standing there, according to Olympia police.

About 4:40 p.m. Friday, June 7, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Wheeler Avenue Southeast where they learned the following: After the resident entered the living room, he yelled at the man to leave, but the man threatened to assault him.

That prompted the 66-year-old man to retreat to his bedroom, lock the door and arm himself with a hammer, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Meanwhile, the 54-year-old suspect took an apple from the kitchen and sat down on the couch to eat it, Lower said. The front door was unlocked.

Police arrived to find the suspect standing just inside the front door. He was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of second-degree burglary, Lower said.