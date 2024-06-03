Man files lawsuit against jail after charges dismissed

Jun. 3—Officials state charges were recently dismissed against a Kokomo man accused of reportedly trying to force a woman to have sexual intercourse with him last year.

And now, that same man has filed a tort claim against the Howard County Jail and Sheriff Jerry Asher for what he referred to as "continued suffering" during his time in jail.

Justice C. Morgan had been facing charges of attempted rape, a level 3 felony; sexual battery, a level 6 felony; domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery on a person less than 14, a level 6 felony, according to court records.

Those charges stemmed from an investigation that took place in November at the Baymont Hotel, 1709 E. Lincoln Road.

That's when dispatch advised authorities that a male reportedly attempted to rape a female inside a hotel room while a child was also inside the same room, court documents stated.

Those same court documents added that upon their arrival, police located Morgan walking in one of the hotel's hallways.

He "appeared to be upset," court documents allege, and he also reportedly told investigators he was one of the parties involved in the 911 call.

Morgan then led authorities to a room where a woman and a crying child were reportedly located behind a closed bathroom door, per court documents.

During an interview with investigators, the woman stated Morgan and she had been in a relationship for about a month, and she was getting ready to head out-of-state with her child, court documents note.

The woman reportedly added Morgan told her he wanted to have sexual intercourse before she left, according to court records.

When she reportedly told him no, that's when Morgan allegedly "became angry and forced her onto the bed and began holding her down trying to force himself on her," the woman told investigators.

During the alleged incident, the woman stated her daughter was on the bed beside them.

At one point, the woman was reportedly able to physically get away from Morgan, prompting him to throw objects at the child, per court records, with some of those objects allegedly striking the child in the head.

The woman then allegedly fled to the bathroom, according to her witness testimony to investigators as highlighted in the affidavit, though Morgan was able to get inside and reportedly attempt to have sexual intercourse with her again.

But in a motion to dismiss order filed last month, the Howard County Prosecutor's Office decided to dismiss those charges without prejudice, citing issues with the state's key witness in the case.

Morgan filed his lawsuit against Asher and the jail a few days later.

According to court records, Morgan alleges he was "wrongly accused of child pornography" and "battered" in November 2023 by a jail official while Morgan was handcuffed and shackled.

This alleged encounter left Morgan with a loss of vision in his left eye, per court documents," as well as "constant pain due to injury."

Morgan, who is Jewish, also claims in his lawsuit he was denied Kosher ingredients and packaging, which reportedly led to "lack of caloric intake," "weight loss" and a "loss of muscle mass and physical wellbeing due to nutritional deficiency," court documents indicate.

Court documents also indicate that Morgan is seeking damages up to $700,000.