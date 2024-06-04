Man who fell from roof of Fresno grocery store sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was arrested after hiding in the ceiling of a Save Mart grocery store in Fresno during a standoff in 2022 has been sentenced, according to the Fresno County District’s Attorney Office.

Pheng Vang was the suspect arrested following a 20-hour standoff during which he hid in the ceiling of a Save Mart store in Fresno. He was charged on May 24, 2022, with evading an officer, receiving stolen property, and felony vandalism.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19, 2022, then-28-year-old Pheng Vang and two other suspects were wanted for a burglary at a Fresno home. An off-duty deputy identified the suspect’s vehicle near the Macy’s in Fresno’s River Park shopping center and detectives were contacted.

Deputies say two of the suspects ran back into the Macy’s store while the third one, Vang, got into the vehicle and used it to ram several patrol cars and escape the area. The other two suspects were taken into custody, but Vang was able to hide in the Save Mart grocery store at First Street and Nees Avenue.

A 20-hour standoff ensued followed and authorities say the supermarket had to be evacuated. Almost two days later, after several searches for Vang came up empty, officers believed he had somehow managed to escape from the building and announced the business reopened.

However, undercover officers remained nearby to continue to search for Vang. They found and arrested the suspect after he fell through the store’s ceiling into an aisle and tried to run away.

On Monday, the DA’s office announced Vang was sentenced to eight years in state prison following his sentencing hearing in court on Friday.

