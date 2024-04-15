Man fell off tube and called for help before disappearing in Texas lake, cops say

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old who went missing while tubing at a Texas lake April 14.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game wardens were dispatched to Canyon Lake on April 14 at about 7 p.m. for a person who had “gone underwater and had not resurfaced,” according to an April 15 Facebook post from sheriff’s office

Roiner Alejandro Rojas Pereira, 19, of San Antonio, “was floating on a tube and drifted toward the water intake near the Canyon Lake Dam,” authorities said.

Pereira became separated from the tube, and witnesses said he “started to wave and yell for help,” authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said a witness swam from shore in an attempt to rescue Pereira, but he did not resurface.

At the time of the news release, Pereira had not been located.

Rescue personnel, including divers, continue to search the area, authorities said.

Water intakes are dangerous to swim near because of undercurrents, undertows, or sudden and unexpected releases of water, according to Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

Canyon Lake stretches over 8,200 acres and is about a 45-mile drive northeast from San Antonio.

