Man fatally wounded overnight in shooting on Near West Side

A 37-year-old old man was gunned down late Friday night in an attack on the Near West Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m., the victim was standing outside his vehicle in the 1300 block of West 13th Street when three gunmen opened fire in his direction before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered multiple shots to the body, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the fatal shooting, and detectives were investigating.