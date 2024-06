Man fatally wounded overnight on the Near North Side

A 34-year-old man was fatally wounded overnight in the Cabrini Green neighborhood on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.