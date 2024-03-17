Man fatally stabs wife, 82, on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 82-year-old wife in Wantagh, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Mary Heaton, 82, was found dead during a wellness check Saturday around 11:50 a.m. at a residence on Oakland Avenue, police said. She was lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds, police said.

Her husband, Anthony Heaton, 74, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on Sunday, court records show.

Anthony Heaton was expected back in court Tuesday, court records show.

