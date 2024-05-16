A man died after stabbing himself multiple times at The Home Depot on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit on Wednesday, according to police.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters said that police were called to the store Wednesday afternoon to investigate a stabbing. Peters said that a man entered the store and bought a utility knife, which he then used while inside the store to cut himself repeatedly.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m.

Irondequoit town officials released a statement on social media stating that there was no threat to public safety in connection with the incident. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this incident," the statement read.

Officers are investigating and said that the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man fatally stabs himself inside Irondequoit Home Depot