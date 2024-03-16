Man fatally stabbing inside rooming house in Fall River

A man has died after being fatally stabbed inside a rooming house in Fall River on Friday night.

On Friday around 9:46 p.m. officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Tripp Street in response to reports that an individual within the residence had been stabbed during an altercation with another resident.

Upon arrival, officers located Joseph Bump, 44 who had sustained multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Saint Anne’s Hospital for medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was identified as Pedro Fernando Orellano Alvarado, 42, he was arrested on scene and is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Alvarado is being held in jail over the weekend and will be arraigned in Fall River District Court on Monday morning.

The stabbing is being investigated by State police, Fall River Police, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

