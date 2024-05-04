Man fatally stabbed in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said it was investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Temple Hills on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1 p.m., they were called to the 4200 block of 28th Avenue for a stabbing.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

