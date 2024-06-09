Man fatally stabbed in Modesto on Saturday night. Suspect arrested, police report

A suspect is behind bars in a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Modesto’s airport neighborhood.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, police officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1300 block of Trenary Way, about a quarter mile west of Orville Wright Elementary School.

Two men were found suffering stab wounds. One was “unresponsive and not breathing,” according to a Modesto Fire Department incident summary. Both men were taken to area hospitals, where the unresponsive patient died.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Modesto police said in a Facebook post.

Lt. Felton Payne said that an arrest was made in the case and that there are no outstanding suspects.

A 33-year-old man, Abel Angel Camarillo, was arrested by Modesto police on a homicide charge and was being held at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Sunday morning without bail. The Bee could not immediately confirm if he is the suspect in this case.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.