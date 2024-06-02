Man fatally stabbed at home in Greensboro, cat found dead as well, woman charged

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide.

At around 9:21 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 300 block of Venus Drive when they got a 911 call.

Investigators say they found 59-year-old Todd Allen Arnold, who lived at the home, dead from multiple stab wounds to his torso “and other various injuries.”

Arnold’s body will undergo examination by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact nature and cause of his injuries.

A cat was also found dead on the property during the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Lauren Ashley Fullerton is being charged with first-degree murder and felony cruelty to animals.

She was taken into custody. She is being held without bond.

During her court appearance on Friday afternoon, FOX8 learned Fullerton called 911 and mentioned drug use, so the deputies went to the home on Venus Drive.

She claimed a man tried to make her perform a sex act, and she stabbed him and killed the cat.

Deputies were still outside after responding to the 911 call and asked her to show them the body. When she opened the door, they saw Arnold’s legs, the knife and the dead cat.

Detectives believe he had been dead a few days, and she was staying there the entire time.

Detectives said Arnold had defensive wounds on him, and she had cuts on her hand. A broken cast iron pan was also found next to the body.

Detectives said in addition to the stab wounds, Arnold also had blunt force trauma.

Fullerton has a felony cocaine conviction from 2008. She also has 5 DWIs. She has other charges related to narcotics and alcohol abuse. The most recent was in April 2024 for drug paraphernalia.

Law enforcement officials would like to see a mental health evaluation and keep no bond.

Deputies say that it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact Detective J. Allen at (336) 641-2799 or contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-2752.

