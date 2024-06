A man was stabbed to death on a Bronx street, police said Thursday.

The victim was stabbed in the chest during a confrontation near Echo Place and East Tremont Ave. in Mount Hope about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Cops were working to identify him.

His killer ran off and has not been caught.