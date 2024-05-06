Man fatally shot by Stanislaus County deputies near Turlock. Authorities say he was armed

A man was shot and killed by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday afternoon in an unincorporated area outside of Turlock, according to a press statement.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of North Quincy Road at about 3:50 p.m. regarding a “suspicious person” who “had been trespassing and was armed with a weapon.”

The man was located, and the Sheriff’s Office’s release says deputies “made several attempts to establish a dialogue” and “tried to de-escalate the man.”

The release also stated that nonlethal weapons were “brought in.” However, it did not state if they were used before the man was shot.

The Sheriff’s Office reported the man was armed when he “charged at deputies without warning” while they were talking to him before he was shot. The man was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Questions regarding what type of weapon the man was holding were not answered by the Sheriff’s Office as of Monday morning.

Department spokesman Lt. Dave Mullins said deputies were attempting to conduct a crisis intervention when the man was shot. He said deputies were trying to make an offer to the man but that “sometimes the offer is not accepted and sometimes they do something which forces our hand.”

“We plan on being as open and as transparent as we can be,” said Mullins, who added that a community briefing video, which typically includes body-worn camera footage, would be released to the public once “all of the facts have been ascertained.”

An independent investigation and review is done by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office any time law enforcement shoots someone. Shootings are also investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Affairs Unit, which is tasked with determining if its polices were followed.

Detective Summerton is the primary case agent. He can be reached by calling 209-525-5625 should citizens have witness information to share. Tipsters can also contact Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 1-866-602-6463.