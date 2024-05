May 18—A man was fatally shot Saturday morning on East Central.

Franchesca Perdue, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said officers responded just before 11 a.m. to a shooting in the 6800 block of Central SE, a block west of Louisiana.

"One male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," she said. "Eastbound Central Ave is closed at Indiana... More information will be shared when available."