Man fatally shot in his sleep at a Fort Worth home; suspect arrested, police say

A man was killed Saturday while he was asleep in a Fort Worth home, police said in a news release.

At around 9:25 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Meadow Ridge Drive in response to a call about a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male shot to death in a bedroom, according to the release.

A suspect was found nearby and was taken into custody, police say.

Detectives determined the suspect came into the bedroom of the home while the victim and a witness were asleep and fired a weapon, striking the man in his upper body, according to police.

A witness told police there was no altercation or argument between the suspect and the victim before the shooting. The suspect and the victim are not related but the man was in a romantic relationship with the witness who was in bed with him, police say.

Police have not released the identities of the victim and the suspect and have not yet announced charges.