Man fatally shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County were on the scene of a fatal shooting on Saturday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Metzerott Rd. There, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Former Baltimore Orioles owner Peter G. Angelos dies at 94

Detectives are still working to identify any suspects or motives in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.