Man fatally shot in Plum Orchard neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Plum Orchard neighborhood on Sunday, May 19.

The NOPD reported officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4400 block of Werner Drive around 6:35 a.m., where they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound.

Teen dead, man in critical condition in Marrero shooting

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The NOPD did not release additional information.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.