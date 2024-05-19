Man fatally shot in Plum Orchard neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Plum Orchard neighborhood on Sunday, May 19.
The NOPD reported officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 4400 block of Werner Drive around 6:35 a.m., where they found a man suffering with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The NOPD did not release additional information.
