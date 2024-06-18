Man fatally shot outside of Kansas City, Kansas home, according to police

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Kansas, according to KCK police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of N. 33rd Terrace around 11:46 Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired, according to Jovanna Cheatum, a spokesperson for KCKPD.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound outside the home.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Cheatum.

KCKPD is still investigating the homicide.

Video footage captured shortly after the shooting and reviewed by The Star shows the man’s body draped in a white sheet outside a home, while officers and neighbors look on.

Tuesday’s shooting was the 12th homicide reported in Kansas City, Kansas in 2024, according to data collected by The Star. Eleven homicides had been reported in the city at this time last year, according to Star data.