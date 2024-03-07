Man fatally shot multiple times at apartment complex in Jackson

A homicide investigation is underway after police say a 27-year-old man was fatally "shot multiple times" Thursday in Jackson.

According to a Jackson Police Department press release, officers responded to 5425 Clinton Blvd. at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in reference to an aggravated assault.

Once on the scene, officers said they found the deceased body of Javoris Marquez Gibson, 27, lying inside of his apartment.

No suspect or suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601 355-TIPS (8477) or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man fatally shot multiple times at apartment in Jackson