Man fatally shot in Minnehaha neighborhood identified

Mar. 27—A man killed in a shooting in the Minnehaha neighborhood last week has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office as 36-year-old Thomas Reynolds.

Reynolds died by homicide from a gunshot wound to the chest, the medical examiner reported . Daniel R. Quinn, 37, was booked into jail Saturday on a number of charges, including felony stalking and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Detectives added a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death Friday .

Officers were called to the area of Thor Street and Cleveland Avenue shortly after midnight Friday to the reported shooting and found an unresponsive person with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk, police said.

Officers, Spokane firefighters, and American Medical Response personnel tried to save his life, but he died a short time later.

Court documents say police obtained security footage from around the area at the time of the shooting and were able to match a vehicle description to Quinn. Detectives searched the Chevrolet Tahoe and found guns, ammunition and body armor.

Quinn remains in jail on a $1 million bond.