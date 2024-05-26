Man fatally shot by Kansas deputies after traffic stop turns into car chase, KBI says

A 37-year-old armed man was shot and killed by two Kansas deputies following a traffic stop and car chase early Sunday in southwest Kansas, authorities say.

Richard Castillo, 37, of Ulysses, was brandishing a gun when the chase ended, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The deputies opened fire on Castillo, killing him.

The incident started at 1:50 a.m. when a Haskell County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 83 and U.S. 56. The traffic stop turned into a northbound pursuit on U.S. 83, prompting the deputy to call for backup, the KBI said.

The chase came to an end when Castillo turned east on state highway 144 and attempted to make a U-turn, striking the deputy’s vehicle and coming to stop in a ditch, a KBI news release said.

Two Haskell County deputies gave Castillo commands to get out of the vehicle.

“Castillo produced a firearm from within the vehicle and both deputies fired their weapons, striking Castillo,” according to the KBI. “EMS responded to the scene, and determined Castillo was dead.”

The KBI was called and arrived shortly after the incident to investigate the shooting.

The two deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave as the KBI conducts an independent investigation into the shooting.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the collision between Castillo’s and the deputy’s vehicle.

Findings from the investigation will be given to the Haskell County Attorney.