Man fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas neighborhood, according to police

A man was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday morning, according to a police spokesperson.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Alden St, near Klamm Park in the Northeast neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas.

Upon arrival, officers found one man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, said officer Nancy Chartrand of the Kansas City Kansas Police department.

KCK police took one suspect into custody. The KCKPD Major Case Unit is still investigating the shooting, Chartrand said.

Police did not yet release the name of either the victim or the suspect.

The shooting is the ninth homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year, according to police data. By this time last year, there were seven homicides reported in the city.