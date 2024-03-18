Man fatally shot in Irving Park, Chicago police say

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on a front porch in Irving Park Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man was on the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue when two men approached him on foot around 1:23 p.m. They pulled out guns and shot the man five times in the chest, according to police.

The shooters fled on foot before driving away in a white SUV.

The man was taken Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Bernardo Romero.

No arrests have been made, police said.