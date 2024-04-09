Man fatally shot inside store in Kensington; suspect in custody
When officers arrived, they found a man, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
Microsoft has resolved a security lapse that exposed internal company files and credentials to the open internet. Security researchers Can Yoleri, Murat Özfidan and Egemen Koçhisarlı with SOCRadar, a cybersecurity company that helps organizations find security weaknesses, discovered an open and public storage server hosted on Microsoft's Azure cloud service that was storing internal information relating to Microsoft's Bing search engine. The Azure storage server housed code, scripts and configuration files containing passwords, keys and credentials used by the Microsoft employees for accessing other internal databases and systems.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has warned key planks of the bloc's data protection and privacy regime are under attack from industry lobbyists and could face a critical reception from lawmakers in the next parliamentary mandate. "We have quite strong attacks on the principles themselves," warned Wojciech Wiewiórowski, who heads the regulatory body that oversees European Union institutions' own compliance with the bloc's data protection rules, Tuesday.
UEFA is 'aware' of the situation and says 'appropriate security arrangements' are in place.
What does Seattle need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Google doesn't have the best track record when it comes to image-generating AI. In February, the image generator built into Gemini, Google's AI-powered chatbot, was found to be randomly injecting gender and racial diversity into prompts about people, resulting in images of racially diverse Nazis, among other offensive inaccuracies. Google pulled the generator, vowing to improve it and eventually re-release it.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
Nissan Americas Senior Vice President Ponz Pandikuthira told us that Nissan is looking at existing models for EVs, and that that Ariya almost was a Murano.
Google has finally rolled out its long-awaited Find My Device network. This tool helps to locate lost gadgets and works similarly to related technology offered from Apple and Tile.
GMC reportedly kills the entry-level 2025 Hummer EV2 trim that was meant to debut this spring with a $79,995 base price.
