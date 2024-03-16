Man fatally shot in head during Brooklyn clash: NYPD

A 23-year-old man died early Saturday after he was shot in the head during a Brooklyn clash, cops said.

Cops responding to a report of a shooting near a gas station on Ditmas Ave. near E. 89th St. in Canarsie around 4:30 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His name wasn’t released as cops track down relatives.

No arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

The victim may have been leaving a nearby lounge when he was shot.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area looking for surveillance video that could help them identify the shooter.