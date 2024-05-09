Man fatally shot in head on Bronx street corner

A man was shot to death on a Bronx street corner Wednesday by a gunman who took off in a black BMW, police sources said.

Numerous shots rang out on Beaumont Ave. near E. 187th St. in Belmont just after 6:30 p.m., witnesses told the Daily News.

The 30-year-old victim, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, stumbled half way down the block and collapsed.

“When I got here, he was face up in front of the Chinese food store bleeding,” a witness who asked not to be named told The News. “He was dead.”

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved. About a dozen of the man’s family members gathered at the hospital hours after the shooting.

“We just want people to know he was very loved,” said a relative.

Later Wednesday night, a Yankee’s cap, cell phone, comb and a disposable phone lay in a pool of blood in front of the take out restaurant.

“This is the Bronx,” the witness said. “This happens here.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

There were no arrests.