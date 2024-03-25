Man fatally shot on Greyhound bus in Jackson County. Suspect in custody

A man is in police custody after allegedly fatally shooting another man on a Greyhound bus in Jackson County.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Officials said in a press release the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday on the bus near mile markers 57-61 on Interstate 10 in Jackson County.

Officials said the bus was traveling eastbound through Mississippi on Interstate 10 when 26-year-old Rashad Price, of Slidell, Louisiana, allegedly fatally shot 25-year-old Jay Jackson of Decatur, Georgia.

Officials said Price demanded the driver stop the bus so he could get off the bus. The driver then drove to the nearest exit and called 911.

No other passengers were reported to be injured.

A greyhound bus parked before departure in Jackson, Miss.

Greyhound returns to Jackson, Miss: Greyhound announces return of services in Jackson. See where bus line will go

At approximately 3 a.m. Monday, deputies with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department observed Price running across the interstate, and he was taken into custody with no further incident.

Price faces a homicide charge.

MBI said the department is currently investigating the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the local District Attorneys office.

No further comment was made "due to this being an open investigation."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Greyhound bus shooting arrest in Jackson County MS