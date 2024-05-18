Man fatally shot at Green Line station in St. Paul

A man was fatally shot Friday night at a Green Line station in St. Paul.

Police responded at about 11 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the eastbound Metro Transit Green Line station at Dale Street and University Avenue. Officers found a man on the platform with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Metro Transit Police Department, which is leading the investigation.

Buses operated in place of trains while the scene was being processed. Light rail service was restored Saturday morning.

